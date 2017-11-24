Onslow County’s first dog park is set to open

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–It was once a dream, now it’s a reality. Onslow County dog owners finally have a special park to take their fur babies to.

It’s the first dog park in the county and is located in Swansboro. It’s free for town residents. Town commissioners approved the rules and regulations as well as the registration form at last week’s meeting.

The dog park is located behind the tennis courts at Municipal Park. It’s been in the works for over a year.

“It provides a unique opportunity for truly everyone to enjoy Swansboro Municipal Park,” Brittany Shipp, parks and recreation director, said.

Recreation officials decided on a large fenced-in, natural area where your fur babies can play. There are also benches for you to sit and bags to clean up after your pups

“We are going to observe it for a year or so and see how it goes, see what the interest level is and see what the desires are from the users,” Shipp said. Additional changes could be made after that.

Each member who registers will get a tag for their dog to wear. It’s a $15 annual fee for non-residents. And it’s worth it for dog owners because the town and county have leash laws.

“I grew up in Swansboro and I now live in Charlotte where there are dog parks everywhere and it’s a great place to meet new friends,” Jason Strange, a park goer, said. “You can take your puppy and let it run around and play.”

Funding for the park came from the Swansboro Area Events Organization and Swansboro Area Development and Youth foundations. The town put in a little over $100.

The dog park will operate on the same hours as the Municipal Park, from dawn until dusk. All dogs must be registered at the parks and recreation office and will receive a tag to wear. You can visit the office to fill out an application or you can call 910-326-2600.

The park is ready to go. Officials are just waiting until the regulation sign and tags come in, and the gate will be opened