North Carolina department warns of personal data exposure

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina agency says a spreadsheet containing personal information for nearly 6,000 people was sent in error to a vendor in an unencrypted email.

Multiple media outlets reported Friday that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is telling the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights of the problem.

The spreadsheet includes names, social security numbers and test results for people who underwent routine drug screenings for employment, intern and volunteer opportunities. Inclusion in the spreadsheet reflects only that people sought an employment, intern or volunteer opportunity at DHHS within the affected period.

DHHS, which learned of the problem on Sept. 17, said it’s determined that the risk of misuse of the information is low, and letters have gone to the affected individuals.