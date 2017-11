JAMES CITY, N.C. (WNCT)- A Craven County man is recovering after neighbors pull him from his burning home.

It happened just before noon on 1600 block of U.S. 70 in James City.

Firefighters tell 9 On Your Side neighbors pulled the man from his home before the first crew arrived. The man was airlifted to UNC Chapel Hill’s Burn Center.

When firefighters arrived heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.