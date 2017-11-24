Local shops gear up for Small Business Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As Black Friday draws to a close, local shops across the country are getting ready for Small Business Saturday.

The day is an effort to highlight all that businesses in our own backyard have to offer.

According to researchers, more than 80 percent of U.S. consumers will support a local business.

Uptown Greenville plans to take part by offering deals and steals throughout most of its stores.

For some of the businesses, the thought of bringing attention to the impact local stores have can make a difference.

Will Elsen works for the University Book Exchange in Uptown. Elsen said, “We hire students and people who live local. We support the community and everything that goes toward making Greenville a better place to live.”

Specials unique to Uptown Greenville include:

Restaurants:

Fire American Tavern: Black Friday and Shop Small- Buy a gift card, get $5 off your meal!

Crave: Black Friday and Shop Small- Buy a gift card and save 10%.

Sup Dogs: Bottled Sup Sauce, their signature condiment!

Retailers:

Sojourner: Black Friday and Small Business Saturday- 30% off storewide and gift-wrapping services.

Truly Yours: Black Friday open 9am-6pm- 30% off storewide, 50% off sale rack. Shop Small open 10am-6pm: 10% storewide, 50% off sale rack.

Purple Blossom Yoga: Black Friday- FREE Yoga class at 4:30pm. Shop Small- $40 Yogi Basics in a Jar, 15% off t-shirts, 15% off mats

Coastal Fog: Shop Small: 10% off Lee Industries floor models.

Nostalgia Newsstand: Black Friday 9am-8pm Annual Super Sale.

UBE: Black Friday- 25% off everything black. Small Business Saturday- 10% off $25 or more, 20% off $50 or more, 30% off $100 or more.

Catalog Connection: Black Friday ONLY 20% off Shelia Hoops. Black Friday and Shop Small- BOGO ½ all apparel, ½ jerseys, ½ purple and gold.

Shave on Fifth: Shop Small open 8am-5pm- free product samples with any service.

Moxie Pop: Shop Small- Girls Night Out from 6-8 pm. A soiree with organic wine tastings from around the globe and appetizers from Starlight Cafe. RSVP at moxiepopnc@gmail.com. $15/person.

Sup Dogs: Black Friday- Online Clothing store at SupDogs.com 25% off with code BUNS.

East Carolina Massage: Shop Small- Buy 3 little bird soaps and get one small bar free, buy 2 or more gift certificates and receive $5 off your purchase.

Uptown Brewing Company: Shop Small- Uptown Craft and Vendor Market 12-4pm.

Jarvis Street Bottle Shop: Black Friday 12-4pm- 40% off entire store.

Emerge: Black Friday and Shop Small- 10% off total purchases of artwork. Cyber Monday- 10% off any classes and workshops online using the coupon code CYBERMON17

Pitt Street Brewing Company: Shop Small- 10% off merchandise purchases, FREE koozie, keychain and sticker with any Growler purchase.

Jefferson’s Florist: Black Friday and Shop Small- 40% off New Growth Designs magnolia gardens, wreaths, and spray.