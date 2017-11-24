Late night fire at Greenville newspaper

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A fire just outside of a Greenville-based newspaper facility is under investigation.

It happened around 11:30 Thanksgiving night at The Daily Reflector on Suggs Parkway in Greenville. According to fire officials, a trailer docked at the back of the building caught fire. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the building.

A few newspaper employees were inside the building but were able to get out before firefighters arrived. No word yet on what caused the fire.

