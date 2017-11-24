Injured murder suspect arrested in Goldsboro shootout

WNCT Staff Published:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)  – Goldsboro Police arrested a man injured in a shootout that left two people dead.

Joshua Davis was taken into custody Wednesday at a motel in Garner, N.C. by Garner Police and the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force.

The shooting happened on November 18th in the 600 block of Second St. around 2’oclock in the morning.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, three people showed up at the Wayne Memorial Hospital emergency, each in private vehicles, all with gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victims as Carlis Benton, Carlos Darden, and Joshua Davis. Benton and Darden died from their injuries. Davis injuries were not life threatening.

Investigators later identified Davis as a suspect in the shooting and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Davis is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Benton and Darden.

