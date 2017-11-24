First Alert Tropical Update: Tropics are quiet

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: The tropics are quiet. Click on the video for more details.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
37° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
36° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
34° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
34° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
33° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
33° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
32° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
33° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
59° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
54° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

3 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Tropics are quiet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s