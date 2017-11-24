First Alert Forecast: Cool and sunny heading into the holiday weekend

SUMMARY: Quiet and sunny weather will continue throughout most of eastern North Carolina through the long-term. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear and sunny this morning with light winds. This allows for frost on the windshield this morning, you may have to spend some time defrosting. There are also some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are cold inland, upper 20s to lower 30s. Coastal areas are seeing temps in the mid 40s to lower 50s in the OBX.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny skies this afternoon with warmer temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60. It could be breezy at times with winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Skies will be partly to mostly clear. Winds will be light.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast