First Alert Forecast: Cool and sunny heading into the holiday weekend

SUMMARY: Quiet and sunny weather will continue throughout most of eastern North Carolina through the long-term. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear and sunny this morning with light winds. This allows for frost on the windshield this morning, you may have to spend some time defrosting. There are also some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are cold inland, upper 20s to lower 30s. Coastal areas are seeing temps in the mid 40s to lower 50s in the OBX.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny skies this afternoon with warmer temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60. It could be breezy at times with winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Skies will be partly to mostly clear. Winds will be light.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
37° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
36° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
34° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
34° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
33° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
33° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
32° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
33° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
59° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
54° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
