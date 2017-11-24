Down Eats: Peaden’s Grill in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for good southern cooking with a friendly staff, head over to Peaden’s Grill in Greenville.

Peaden’s has been bringing in the crowds since the 1940’s. From the scratch-made buttermilk biscuits, to a full line buffet for lunch, Peaden’s has just about everything.

“I feel like I’m good to people. I try to be good to people and I got a good customer base,” said Peaden’s owner Terry Peaden.

The days at Peaden’s start bright and early every morning so they can make their famous biscuits from scratch.

“That good ole cheese in there,” said Marie Floyd of the cheese biscuits. “There’s a lot of cheese in there. It’s really good when you pull it apart. That’s a cheese biscuit.”

The biscuits can be served up with just about anything, or plain if you prefer. Our Josh Birch was a particular fan of the cheese biscuit with sausage.

“It’s one of the best places in Greenville you know to have lunch or breakfast,” said Charles Gooding, who has been coming to Peaden’s for decades.

From out of this world omelettes to scratch made pancakes, breakfast is a big hit at Peaden’s.

But if you’re a late riser, they also have a huge selection for lunch. The buffet line features favorites like mac and cheese, cornbread, collards, barbecue chicken and fried chicken.

“I come for the home-cooked food,” said Nellie Watts. “The meals are great, and the people are wonderful.”

