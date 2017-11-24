“Black Friday” features Eastern semifinals in high school football

NCHSAA High School Football Eastern Semifinals
4A
(4) South Central @ (1) Scotland County
(6) Heritage @ (2) Wilmington Hoggard
3A
(5) Jacksonville @ (1) Western Alamance
(3) Southern Nash @ (2) Havelock
2AA
(4) Randleman @ (1) East Duplin
(3) South Granville @ (2) North Davidson
2A
(5) Wallace-Rose Hill @ (1) Northeastern
(3) SW Onslow @ (2) East Bladen
1AA
(5) West Montgomery @ (1) Tarboro
(6) Lakewood @ (2) Edenton Holmes
1A
(5) Pamlico County @ (1) North Duplin
(6) Plymouth @ (2) Northampton County