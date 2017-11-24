Better Business Bureau serving Eastern N.C. warns of holiday scams

WNCT- Between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, there are plenty of opportunities to buy or give during the holiday season.

With all of those chances to spend or give money, Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Caroling warns consumers that they need to do so safely.

  • Research before you shop
  • Know store policies.
  • Ask for gift receipts
  • Shop on trustworthy websites
  • Protect your personal information
  • Beware of deals that sound too good to be true
  • Confirm that your online purchase is secure
  • Pay with a credit card
  • Keep documentation of your order
For more information you can trust, visit bbb.org/holiday-helper.

