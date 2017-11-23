Virginia’s most populous county launches body camera program

Associated Press Published:

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s most populous county has unanimously approved a pilot program for police officers to wear body cameras.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the program Tuesday for its police force, following the recommendations of an ad hoc commission that has suggested numerous reforms at the agency.

The program will launch in early 2018 in the county’s Mount Vernon and Mason district stations.

Officers will be expected to activate the cameras during most interactions with the public, including searches, traffic stops and calls for service.

The camera provider, Axon, is providing the cameras for free during the pilot program, which will last three to six months. Still, the county expects about $685,000 in startup costs.

More than 1 million people live in Fairfax County.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s