Stores open on Thanksgiving offering early Black Friday deals

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
A sign promoting Black Friday specials is displayed in the window of a J.C. Penny store as shoppers queue up at the door for a 3 p.m. opening, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in northeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of people lined up outside retail stores on Thanksgiving day hoping to cash in on early Black Friday deals.

Many stores opened their doors to customers Thursday afternoon offering exclusive sales on things like electronics and toys.

At Best Buy on Evans St., the first people formed a line around the store around midnight. That line grew throughout the day.

The store opened at 5p.m., but the early birds were allowed in shortly before then to find items.

Shoppers at other stores had to wait a little longer to get in. Retail stores like Target and Wal-Mart didn’t open until 6p.m.

Many stores will not stay open all night. Some will close around midnight and reopen Friday morning with new deals.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s