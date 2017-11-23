Stores open on Thanksgiving offering early Black Friday deals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of people lined up outside retail stores on Thanksgiving day hoping to cash in on early Black Friday deals.

Many stores opened their doors to customers Thursday afternoon offering exclusive sales on things like electronics and toys.

At Best Buy on Evans St., the first people formed a line around the store around midnight. That line grew throughout the day.

The store opened at 5p.m., but the early birds were allowed in shortly before then to find items.

Shoppers at other stores had to wait a little longer to get in. Retail stores like Target and Wal-Mart didn’t open until 6p.m.

Many stores will not stay open all night. Some will close around midnight and reopen Friday morning with new deals.