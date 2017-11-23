Ronald McDonald House gives families a Thanksgiving meal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You’ve seen the containers on McDonald’s drive-thru’s across the country, but did you know the money goes right here to people in the east?

The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina worked to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for families who wouldn’t have a way to make their own.

Katie Hall works with the RMHENC and said, “I think it just makes them feel more at home because hospitals can just be really cold. I do a lot of cleaning and baking. We always try to keep baked goods here.”

This Thanksgiving was no exception.

Hall and a few other volunteers spent their time cooking a meal for families with patients in the hospital.

Hall said, “During the holidays, when you have a family member that’s in the hospital, it’s very hard to recognize you’re in the hospital, especially on a holiday.”

There was no shortage of sides or pie. There was even a turkey straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting. But for these families, it’s more than a meal. It’s a reminder that someone cares.

“Holidays, in general, are supposed to be family oriented and I think that’s what’s so great about getting to come to work on a holiday,” said Hall. “I mean people are normally like oh you’re choosing to work on a holiday.”

Yes. Katie and the other workers chose to work today.

“It’s important that they feel love too when they can’t be with their own family and I feel like we’ve made our own family here and we all want to be together,” Hall said. “It’s not necessarily about gifts or going out of town and all the specific food but about being around people that care about you and love you.

All of the food served today was donated by two different families who have benefited from the RMHENC before. Families helping families, in the true spirit of the holiday.