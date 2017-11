PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Authorities in Pitt County are on the scene of a Thanksgiving night crash near Greenville.

According to the Pitt County Communication Department, at least one person was ejected from a vehicle during an accident at 1256 Blackjack-Simpson Rd. around 7p.m.

It is unknown at this time the severity of the victim’s injuries or if any other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.