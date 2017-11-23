Local group raises money for cancer patients on Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds put on their sneakers all for a good cause this Thanksgiving .

Beau’s Buddies cancer fund held its sixth annual Turkey Trot for Tots in Greenville Thursday morning.

Runners worked in some room for their Thanksgiving meal with a 5-K run and a one mile fun run.

All of the money raised is to help local families in the east that are battling cancer.

“Our organization will buy gift cards for families, we’ll pay rent for families that are struggling,” said Beau’s Buddies Cancer Fund President, Jeff Gaddis, “Obviously anytime there are children in the hospital sometimes they have to quit their jobs to tend to their children, so we try to help with that burden.”

Participants also brought out toys for the event to be taken to the children’s hospital at Vidant medical center.