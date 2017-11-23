Local family lets kids cook thanksgiving dinner

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For many families, thanksgiving means the one time of year you get to taste grandmas special pie or get to taste moms once a year ham.

But for one family in the east, this year they are shaking things up and letting the kids take the lead

5 kids ages 7 to 17 Myana, Ramya, Ramon, Micah and Endea all set out on a mission this year to cook thanksgiving dinner.

“I helped cook the cranberry sauce,” said 7-year-old Endea.

“I did all the cakes I helped with some of the pies,” said 14-year-old Ramon.

“I made the turkey and I also made the mac and cheese,” said 17-year-old Myana.

“We just like to contribute and help out our mom because she does a lot for us year round and this is a good way to just help her out and say we got this sit down,” said 16-year-old Ramya.

So this year they got chopping boards oven mitts and their chef’s hat and got to work

Mom seems impressed.

“I’m honored, today I get to sit down and after it’s all over they gonna fix my plate I’m excited,” said mom Monique Green

So maybe mom needs to help a little, but these kids knack for cooking comes from a long line of chefs in the family.

Monique green says she got it from her mother

Who of course learned from her mother.

But the most important thing passed down in this family is love and their willingness to give…which is what this holiday is all about right?

“Some might just be friends to me and some might be annoying, but they are my family and I love them,” said 8-year-old Micah.

Monique says she is proud to have such responsible children and encourages other families to let the kids take the lead, you may be surprised.