Greenville church ready to serve Thanksgiving meal to hundreds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of churches and organizations in the East are putting the giving in Thanksgiving.

The Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church on Allen Road in Greenville will open its doors at 12pm on Thanksgiving to help community members in need.

Dozens of volunteers took hours out of their past few days to prepare the big meal.

Cornerstone has done this for many years as they feel it’s their duty to give back to the community. Last year, the kitchen helped serve over 600 meals.

Head kitchen manager, Charles Pierce, say the best part is seeing the smiles on people faces.

“We also know that not everyone is created equal so we realize we must go outside of these walls and reach people that are hungry actually hungry that don’t get a full meal on thanksgiving,” said Pierce.

He says the most rewarding part is meeting new people and seeing their reaction.

“They’re overjoyed to see the smiles on their faces and getting their reaction to the meal, they really, really appreciate it,” said Pierce

Church members say no one will be turned away.