First Alert Tropical Update: Tropics are quiet

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: The tropics are quiet. Click on the video for more details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
33° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
33° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
32° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
41° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
39° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
40° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
39° F
precip:
10%
