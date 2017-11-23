First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cool for Thanksgiving

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide nice weather for Thanksgiving, cool and sunny. The temperature roller coaster will continue and so will dry and sunny conditions. Details:

THIS MORNING: Clear skies with chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cool and sunny this afternoon with temperatures int he lower to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Another cold one tonight with temps in the lower 30s inland and mid to upper 30s along the coast. Skies are clear. If you’re looking to do some shopping early in the morning, bundle up, it’s a cold one.

FRIDAY: Continued sunshine on Friday with early morning temperatures in the lower 30s inland and around 40 at the coast. For the afternoon, upper 50s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
33° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
33° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
32° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
41° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
39° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
40° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
39° F
precip:
10%
