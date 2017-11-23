First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cool for Thanksgiving

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide nice weather for Thanksgiving, cool and sunny. The temperature roller coaster will continue and so will dry and sunny conditions. Details:



THIS MORNING: Clear skies with chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cool and sunny this afternoon with temperatures int he lower to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Another cold one tonight with temps in the lower 30s inland and mid to upper 30s along the coast. Skies are clear. If you’re looking to do some shopping early in the morning, bundle up, it’s a cold one.

FRIDAY: Continued sunshine on Friday with early morning temperatures in the lower 30s inland and around 40 at the coast. For the afternoon, upper 50s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast