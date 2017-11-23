3 hurt in after-hours N Carolina mall parking lot shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three people were shot in the parking lot of a North Carolina mall while the stores were closed.

Fayetteville Police Sgt. Shawn Strepay said several people agreed to meet in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall late Wednesday night.

Strepay says a fight broke out, a gun was pulled out and shots were fired.

Strepay says three people were wounded. One was listed in critical condition Thursday morning and the other two were listed in fair condition. Their names were not released.

Police say no arrests have been made,

Strepay said in a statement the shooting had nothing to do with the shopping at the mall and Fayetteville Police have already arranged for additional security during the busy shopping period expected over Thanksgiving weekend.