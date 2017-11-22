Washington homeless shelter preps for holidays

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The table is being set for the Thanksgiving dinner at the homeless shelter in Washington.

The Zion Shelter is decked out with decorations of placemats, scarecrows and flower bouquets.

There are also fridges full of food and shelves full of desserts.

Dishes include collard greens, candied yams, green beans and pies.

People donated 15 turkeys to the shelter, and they expect more.

Executive director Robert Harris said they don’t close for any holiday, and won’t turn anyone away from having more food.

“During this time of the year we are having a larger amount of people come in to have dinner with us, so this time of year we have to prepare just a little bit more food,” Harris said.

Cooking begins Thursday around 9 a.m., and lunch is from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

They expect about 35 people to attend.