Thanksgiving dinner, a potential danger to pets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While many of us enjoy the tastes and feast of Thanksgiving dinner, it’s important to keep it all away from our furry friends.

Black Friday is one of the busiest days for veterinarians as they see many pets come in with digestive issues after sneaking scraps from the table.

Our meal can become a big danger for them.

“The other big concern is gosh they could go from just upset stomach to pancreatitis which can be very, very serious. It’s the inflammation of their pancreas,” says Anne Eldridge, DVM. “Or something like you know, intestinal obstruction or you know, if they ate chicken or turkey bones. That could cause some really bad problems where those bones actually penetrate their intestinal track.”

Also beware of chocolate, as it is poisonous and potentially deadly to dogs.