Smith set for 35th consecutive start for East Carolina

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Pirate offensive tackle Brandon Smith will start his 35th straight game on Saturday when the Pirates visit Memphis.

Smith suffered a knee injury in last week’s ECU win over Cincinnati. He has worked hard in the treatment room all week, and plans to get that 35th start.

“I’ve been in the treatment room two and three times a day,” said Smith. “I’m doing everything that I can do to play this week.”

The Pirates close out their regular season with a noon kick-off against 17th ranked Memphis.

Brandon Smith will be featured this week on “The Coach Mo Show” on Sunday at 11:30am on WNCT-TV.

