Salvation Army begins holiday kettle campaign

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s that time of year again when the Salvation Army holds their kettle campaign.

All proceeds go towards helping those in need.

One bell ringer in Kinston makes it his mission not only to raise money, but also cheer.

Any day during the holiday season you can find Sylvester Jones, in his favorite spot.

“I’m doing a good deed for the Salvation Army.” Sylvester is a bell ringer for the organization each day he sets out to do one thing.

“I like seeing the smile on everybody you know young people old people whatever just as long as they smile when I say merry Christmas happy new year,” said Jones.

Whether that means ringing or singing, each dollar that is dropped is greeted with love.

“Thank you sir happy thanksgiving,” greeted Jones to a donator.

Sylvester know its all for a good cause so he takes this job very seriously

“I am one of the top bell ringers that he got out here, right now I’m at number 3 last year I was number 2. So this year I’m gonna bring it up from number 3 to number one.”

So if you are feeling generous, Sylvester invites you to his stand to ring a little sing a little and give a little.

Last year the Salvation Army in Lenoir county collected nearly 70 thousand this year they hope to reach 100 thousand.