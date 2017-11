GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville man was arrested Tuesday after police said he shot at another man from a moving car.

It happened on November 19 on the 3200 block of Summer Place.

Police said Ronald Farmer was arguing with another man when he drove away.

Police said Farmer then started shooting from the moving car back at the man.

Officers arrested Farmer on November 21. He was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and given a $500,000 bond.

No one was injured during the incident.