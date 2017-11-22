Online shopping a threat to malls across U.S.

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- While shoppers are looking forward to Black Friday in person, many shoppers are getting a head start online.

Experts are now saying online shoppers are slowly putting traditional shopping malls out of business.

It’s what they call the “Amazon Effect”.

These days online retailers, like Amazon, are bringing an end to shopping lines to the register. The websites use incentives like free shipping and bigger deals to draw in customers. The National Retail Federation is expecting nearly 60 percent of consumers will fill their holiday baskets online this season.

“I didn’t want to wait in line and I didn’t want to be out in the cold,” said Jade Evans, an online shopper.

Experts predict that more than 25 percent of malls in the US will close over the next five years, simply because people prefer to shop online.

