NCDOT suspends road, lane closures for holiday travel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Over the river and through the woods will be relatively easy for most North Carolina motorists during the Thanksgiving holiday.

A news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation says the road and lane closure suspension began Tuesday morning and continues through 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. The only exceptions are where work has made it unsafe to open all lanes, such as where a bridge is being replaced or travel lanes are being constructed or rebuilt.

Among the closures, the eastbound U.S. 158 Wright Memorial Bridge is closed for deck rehabilitation.

In Vance and Warren counties, Interstate 85 will be in a single-lane pattern in each direction on the northbound side for about 15 miles (24 kilometers) between U.S. 1 and the Virginia state line.