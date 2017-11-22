N.C. Highway Patrol warns of drunk driving dangers

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the North Carolina Highway Patrol is warning of the dangers associated with drunk driving.

Troopers expect there will be many drivers on the road during the holiday season, which can lead to deadly accidents.

The Highway Patrol said they are increasing their patrol through Sunday, and they will implement DUI checkpoints.

“The monetary and loss of license and possibly losing a job, you know, they are not as important as the risk of injury and death; not only to the driver but other people and also to passengers that may be in their car,” said Trooper Doug Coley.

Officials said they have troopers out on the road looking for drunk driving, but drivers can also help too.

If you see someone swerving or any suspicious activity, dial *HP.

