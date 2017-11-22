Long lines at RDU ahead of Thanksgiving as officials expect record-breaking week

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — By 4:30 a.m. Raleigh-Durham International Airport was already full of thousands of passengers heading to their destinations for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The peak time for travel today is expected to last until 8 a.m.

There will be a few other peak times at the airport throughout the long holiday weekend.

Around 500,000 people — between travelers and people picking up loved ones — are expected to be at RDU this week as people travel for Thanksgiving.

Airport officials expect at least 200,000 people will pass through the skies here, which will break a record.

When travelers arrive, they’ll find increased security and staff at the parking lots and the airport itself.

“Security is the number one priority here at RDU so a lot of that is going to happen behind the scenes,” said RDU’s Kristie VanAuken. “Our hope is that our holiday travelers aren’t going to have to worry about that at all.”

Because more travelers are expected this week, plan ahead and arrive at least two hours before your flight.