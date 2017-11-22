Jamesville man wanted in Florida faces multiple charges

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was paid to do work on a residence on Chapel Hill Road November 3 and did not return to complete their work.

Joshua Carver, 35, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense in Tyrrell County, failure to appear in Washington County, obtaining property by false pretense in Dare County.

There was also a fugitive warrant out got Carver’s arrest stemming from a probation violation in Florida.

Carver was placed in the Dare County Detention Center on a $25,500 secured bond on the Dare, Tyrrell, and Washington County charges and no bond on the fugitive warrant from Florida.