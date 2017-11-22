Help homeless veterans this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–You can give a hand up to homeless veterans in Onslow County this holiday season.

Organizers of the Veteran Stand Down event are asking for donations of food, clothing and toiletries to help more than 200 homeless veterans in the community.

The event also provides career options and resources to those who attend.

“Giving to those individuals an opportunity to see that someone really does care about them will make them feel good on the inside and give them the motivation to keep moving forward,” Reginald Roy, Disabled Veterans Outreach Specialist, said.

Almost any canned goods are accepted from potted meat to vegetables. Gallon size freezer bags, laundry bags, baby wipes and hand towels are also needed. No items will be turned away.

You have until mid-January to make a donation. You can drop off your items at the NCWorks Office located at 146 Western Blvd., Suite 106 in Jacksonville from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call (910)-347-2121.

The Veterans Stand Down event will be held on February 6, 2018.