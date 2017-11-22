Grifton insurance agent gets prison time for exploiting elderly

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Grifton insurance agent who exploited scores of elderly victims pleaded guilty to 29 counts of embezzlement last week.

David Pickett was sentenced to a minimum sentence of 48 months in prison.

Pickett was originally investigated in 2015 and 2016 on allegations involving elderly victims.

He was charged with exploiting the elderly, embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretense.

A total of 31 victims were identified during the investigation and were moved to be heard together under one jurisdiction in Wayne County.

While those charges were pending, investigators discovered 12 additional victims and in 2017 he was arrested again on more counts of the same charges.

Allegations involved Pitt, Lenoir, Jones, Craven, Carteret, Harnett, Wayne and Duplin counties.

Following Pickett’s prison term, he will serve out an additional suspended 48-month prison term during which he is ordered to be on supervised probation for a five-year period.

A condition of his probation includes restitution payments towards the $51,148.40 owed to the victims in these cases.

Pickett also was required to surrender his NC Insurance License on Nov. 16 as part of his sentencing.