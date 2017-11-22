First Alert Forecast: Decreasing clouds through the day with seasonably mild temperatures

SUMMARY: Showers will push off the coast later this morning with gradual sunshine and seasonably mild temps in the mid 60s. A high pressure system should provide nice weather for Thanksgiving, cool and sunny. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with showers. There are some areas of patchy fog. Showers will push off the coast by mid-morning with gradual clearing from west to east. Winds are light early morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Gradually clearing skies through the afternoon with seasonably mild temperatures. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts higher at the coast.

TONIGHT: Chilly again tonight, mid 30s inland, lower 40s along the coast with partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph. There could be some areas of patchy fog.

THANKSGIVING: Skies will be mostly sunny with only a 20% chance of coastal showers and highs in the 50’s.

FRIDAY: Continued sunshine on Friday with early morning temperatures in the lower 30s inland and around 40 at the coast. For the afternoon, mid to upper 50s.

