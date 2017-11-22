ECU lacrosse releases first ever schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Amanda Barnes announced her program’s 2018 schedule, the Pirates’ inaugural season of NCAA competition, on Wednesday morning. ECU, which will play as an independent before joining the American Athletic Conference for its initial season in 2019, has 17 games on its first slate including eight on campus at Johnson Stadium.

“I’m excited about the level of competition we were able to schedule for our inaugural year,” Barnes said. “With future AAC opponents, ACC, Pac-12, Big Ten and many in-state rivals, we are going to have a challenge each game. We’ve been working hard as a team, getting to know each other, and pushing each other, and I think with this spring schedule we will continue to challenge ourselves.”

The Pirates open the campaign on Feb. 10 when they host the first game in program history against George Washington at 12 noon. ECU then hits the road for a pair of contests at Winthrop and Gardner-Webb before returning home to play Liberty on Feb 21.

An early March swing through Pennsylvania will provide a test for the Pirates as they will play three games in six days, one of which is against future conference opponent Temple on March 7 in Philadelphia.

Following the northern trip, ECU returns to Johnson Stadium for five-straight games to face Columbia, Longwood, Delaware State and Drexel before finishing the home season against Oregon on April 1. The Ducks are set to play their first full season in the Pac-12 Conference this year.

The Pirates end their season with three successive road matches including a trip to Ohio to face Ohio State and future AAC foe Cincinnati in late April.

ECU heads to Durham to face Duke in the finale on May 6. Barnes previously served as an assistant coach with the Blue Devils for five seasons helping them to five-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a run to the 2015 national semifinals.

