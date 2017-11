JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizers of The Veteran Stand Down event in Jacksonville are asking eastern North Carolina for donations of food, clothing, and toiletries to help more than two-hundred homeless veterans in the community.

The donation event will be held until mid-January.

Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday at the North Carolina Works Office located at 146 Western Blvd. from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Any canned goods are accepted.