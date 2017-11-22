Deadly intersection reopens with improvements

PITT COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – The intersection of N.C. Highway 11 and Hanrahan Road in Pitt County is now open.

Over the past couple of months, the NCDOT has worked to eliminate the option to cross the intersection.

Now if you want to get to the other side you must drive further down and make a U-turn.

Drivers say they are glad to see a change.

“I don’t think people understood that they need to stop and look each way as they cross and we’ve had a lot of people hurt and killed and we don’t need that,” said driver Bobby Garris.

Many drivers wanted to see a light put up, but the DOT says they didn’t want to stop traffic, so this was the alternative.