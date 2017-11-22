Changes coming to PGV Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest for airports across the country. One of the airports in the east is experiencing some changes that can affect the future of holiday travel.

For the Pitt-Greenville Airport, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. “One of the improvements we’re most excited about is the improvements to our parking lot. During peak periods there can be 25 or 30 cars to exit the lot,” said PGV airport director Betty Stansbury. With busy holiday travel, PGV is finding itself in some growing pains. Stansbury says, “We’re adding a second exit lane and we’re adding an option to prepay your parking so you can skip the line and go through the prepaid exit line.”

According to Stansbury, the desire of those flying into PGV to go from the plane to their home as quickly as possible is the reason for the change. “The second lane should speed things up and the ability to speed things up and pay your parking ticket while you’re waiting for your bags. We think is a convenience that our customers are asking for that,” Stansbury added.

Pitt-Greenville Airport will also be undergoing a facelift for its nearly 27-year-old runway, with construction set to start within the next year.

But it’s the options fliers don’t have that’s getting the attention, as the airport looks for additional airlines and destinations. “It’s a tough sell, it’s a tough sell to convince an airline to come in and start service in a new market,” said Stansbury, adding that the demand is there. “We’ve offered those types of incentives to them so now it’s just a matter of convincing them to put their aircraft and their crew.”

Stansbury hopes to offer passengers cheaper, more direct flights. “New York is our number one destination. Followed by Chicago to the Washington D.C. area, Atlanta, central and southern Florida. All of those are some of our top markets,” according to Stansbury.

When it comes to comparing Thanksgiving travel at PGV from this year to last, Stansbury says it’s hard to tell a difference. She says that they consistently have sold out flights. A statistic she hopes will land the airport another airline.