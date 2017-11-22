Beulaville restaurants can now sell wine by the glass

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–You can now buy a glass of wine with your meal in Beulaville.

Voters took to the polls earlier this month to pass a referendum allowing the sale of unfortified wine. Previously, restaurants couldn’t sell you a glass but folks could buy bottles from stores and gas stations.

The mayor of Beulaville says he thinks it will be a benefit to the town.

“I hope it will bring in more people who will help businesses and maybe the town can gain some additional sales tax revenue from it,” Mayor Kenny Smith said.

The referendum passed with 58% of the vote. Forty-one percent voted against it.

Mayor Smith says he hopes the decision will also encourage new businesses to come to town.