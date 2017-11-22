9OYS investigates and gets action for veteran targeted by VA employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Following complaints by a veteran in the East against employees at the Greenville VA, WNCT decided to investigate.

The incident involves a Marine veteran named Shiana Barbosa, who served from 1995-1997. Barbosa said she had no issues with the VA until January 2017.

During that time, a VA employee by the name of Holly Piper began contacting her. Barbosa and Piper exchanged vulgar and profanity laced messages on both Facebook and through text message. In one text, Piper encouraged Barbosa to act on her PTSD and put a gun to her head and pull the trigger.

“She wanted to me to die,” Barbosa told WNCT’s Josh Birch. “She wanted me to kill myself. So the VA suicide hotline stayed on the line with me for hours.”

Just hours later, on January 13, 2017, Barbosa reported the incident involving Piper to the VA. Shortly after, she received a call from a VA employee claiming to be a patient advocate by the name of Shana Whitfield.

Just a week later, Barbosa was told by the VA there was no employee named Shana Whitfield who worked for them.

“For over 31 minutes, I spent time on the phone with this impostor,” she said.

The VA began investigating the incident, and after months, determined that Barbosa’s story and timeline of the events checked out. In a letter dated June 23, 2017, the VA informed Barbosa two employees had been involved and had received disciplinary action.

“VA does not tolerate this type of behavior, and as a result we moved to discipline two employees, one of whom no longer works at VA,” said VA spokesperson Sharonda Pearson.

In that letter, the VA encouraged Barbosa to take protective measures to avoid identity theft since personal information was given out during that phone call in January.

Despite requesting them on multiple occasions, the VA refused to give the names of the employees involved to Barbosa. The names weren’t released until Monday, weeks after WNCT got involved in the matter.

“When I write our Congress, our President and I can’t get anything, but the news gets involved, and then all of a sudden the names are dropped,” Barbosa said.

Sharonda Pearson with the VA confirmed the two employees involved were Holly Piper and Ebony Reeves. When WNCT called Piper, who still works for the VA, she didn’t want to comment and only said she was pursuing legal action herself against Barbosa.

Pearson told WNCT Reeves left the VA on her own accord after the incident.

Pearson said this is an isolated incident that unfortunately involved personal matters spilling over to the workplace.