6 driving tips to stay safe on the road this Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety put out a list on Wednesday to help remind drivers techniques they can use to stay safe this holiday week.

The list includes:

Always avoid distracting driving. Everyone in the car should wear a seatbelt. It’s the law. Avoid traveling on Wednesday and Sunday nights. Use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. Allow extra time to avoid rushing. Never drive drowsy.

For more information on holiday traveling, visit www.ncdps.gov.