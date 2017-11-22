6 driving tips to stay safe on the road this Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety put out a list on Wednesday to help remind drivers techniques they can use to stay safe this holiday week.
The list includes:
- Always avoid distracting driving.
- Everyone in the car should wear a seatbelt. It’s the law.
- Avoid traveling on Wednesday and Sunday nights.
- Use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.
- Allow extra time to avoid rushing.
- Never drive drowsy.
For more information on holiday traveling, visit www.ncdps.gov.