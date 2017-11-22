2017 Salvation Army Angel Tree

It’s the holiday season the Salvation Army Angel Tree has returned to help families in need across eastern North Carolina provide a good Christmas for their children.

You can help a local family in need by adopting an angel at one of the locations listed below.

You can select an Angel from the tree, then purchase the items listed.

You can also click here to adopt a virtual angel.

Help bring joy to a child in need this holiday season.

For a complete list of Salvation Army Angel Tree locations see below.

Greenville:

Walmart Supercenter; 4600 E. 10th St. and Greenville Blvd

Suddenlink; 2120 W. Arlington Blvd.

Winterville:

Hometown Harley-Davidson; 2300 Elaine’s Way

New River Pottery; 3750 Sterling Pointe Dr #A

Rucker Johns; 4001 S. Memorial Dr.

New Bern:

Salvation Army Thrift Store; 310 Queen St.

Walmart Supercenter; 3105 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.

Suddenlink; 1505 S Glenburnie Rd. Suite #H,

First Citizens Bank; 305 Broad St.

BB&T; 501 W. Thurman Rd.

Carolina East Health System; 2000 Neuse Blvd.

Dr. Kincaid & Purvis; 635 McCarthy Blvd.

The Children’s Place; 3146 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.

Havelock:

Salvation Army Thrift Store; 1228 East Main St. Havelock

Walmart Supercenter; 566 US-70, Havelock

Morehead City:

2900 Arendell St. Suite 19B.

Jacksonville:

Gold’s Gym; 4126 Henderson Dr.

Plantation Apartments; 5116 Western Blvd.

Arbors Apartments; 334 Carolina Forest Blvd.

JcPenney’s; Jacksonville Mall, 311 Jacksonville Mall,

Volkswagen Dealership; 2406 N. Marine Blvd.

Swansboro:

Moose Lodge; 161 Norris Rd.

Williamston:

Walmart; 1529 Washington St.

Roses; 809 East Blvd.

Washington:

Walmart; 570 Pamlico Plaza.

Bank of America; 1313 Carolina Ave.

Pink Buoy; 107 N. Market St.

The Blue Crab Monograms and Gifts; 223 W. Main St.

Beaufort County Community College; 5337 US-264

Goldsboro;

Berkeley Mall; 625 N. Berkeley Blvd #H,

K&W Cafeteria; 621 N. Berkeley Blvd.

Gold’s Gym; 1306 Parkway Dr.

Walmart Supercenter; 1002 Spence Ave.

Olive Garden; 803 N. Berkeley Blvd.

Drop off Angel’s you’ve purchased for at the following:

Greenville:

2810-A 10th St. Greenville

Kinston:

No Angel Tree drop-off, but if you would like to donate toys you can do so at 2110 N. Queen St.

New Bern:

Salvation Army; 1402 Rhem Ave.

Salvation Army; 310 Queen St.

Havelock:

240 Main Street

Morehead City:

2900 Arendell St Suite 19B.

Jacksonville:

461 Center St.

