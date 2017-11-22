2 men face murder charges in 2014 fatal Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested two men Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting from 2014.

Dedrick Dail Jr., 24, of Kinston and Lockwood Morris Perry Jr., 28, of Dover both face first-degree murder charges.

On June 23, 2014, Kinston police officers responded to a shots-fired call near the 700 block of Dixon Street.

Devon Wayne Jones, 28, of Kinston was found in the doorway of 706 Dixon Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones died at the scene.

The case has remained under active investigation by members of the Kinston Police Department since that time.

Dail was served with the warrant at the Lenoir County jail, where he is currently being held on an unrelated charge of attempted murder stemming from a shooting in August.

Dail remains in custody without bond.

Perry was arrested without incident at his residence in Dover by members of the Kinston Police Department and the US Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Perry was placed in the Lenoir County Jail without the privilege bond.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-2040 of Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.