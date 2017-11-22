10 arrested, 9 wanted as part of “Operation Cold Front’ in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten people were arrested and nine others are wanted as part of the Kinston Police Department’s Operation Cold Front.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday by the Kinston Police Department in cooperation with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Probation and Parole.

The following suspects were arrested on the following charges:

Operation Cold Front Arrests

Tabitha Button
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
$300.00 Secured Bond

Jessica Grady
Possession of Heroin
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Jose Martinez
Possession of Heroin
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Stephen Whaley
Possession of Cocaine
$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Reginald Turner
PWISD Cocaine
Sell Cocaine
Delivery Cocaine
$30,000.00 Secured Bond

Novatni Nicholson
Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine
$10,000.00 Secured Bond

Samson Creech
Possession of Heroin
$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Sky Barnett
Possession of Heroin
$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Maraquise Clark
Probation Absconder
No Bond

Quontuz Boswell
Failure to Appear
1,000.00 Secured Bond

The following suspects are wanted on drug charges:

Operation Cold Front Wanted

Jonaysia Briscoe
Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine

Martez Payne
PWISD Marijuana x2
Sell Marijuana
Delivery Marijuana
PWISD Cocaine
Maintaining a Dwelling

Javon Coward
PWISD Marijuana

Jessica Lunkford
Possession of Heroin

Devonte James
PWISD Marijuana

Jameson Jenkins
Possession of Heroin

Keith Parker
Possession of Cocaine

Larry Cannon
PWISD Marijuana
Possession of Marijuana

Shai Montiel
Possession of Heroin

