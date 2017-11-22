10 arrested, 9 wanted as part of “Operation Cold Front’ in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten people were arrested and nine others are wanted as part of the Kinston Police Department’s Operation Cold Front.
The operation was conducted on Tuesday by the Kinston Police Department in cooperation with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Probation and Parole.
The following suspects were arrested on the following charges:
Operation Cold Front Arrests
Tabitha Button
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
$300.00 Secured Bond
Jessica Grady
Possession of Heroin
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
$5,000.00 Secured Bond
Jose Martinez
Possession of Heroin
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
$5,000.00 Secured Bond
Stephen Whaley
Possession of Cocaine
$5,000.00 Secured Bond
Reginald Turner
PWISD Cocaine
Sell Cocaine
Delivery Cocaine
$30,000.00 Secured Bond
Novatni Nicholson
Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine
$10,000.00 Secured Bond
Samson Creech
Possession of Heroin
$5,000.00 Secured Bond
Sky Barnett
Possession of Heroin
$5,000.00 Secured Bond
Maraquise Clark
Probation Absconder
No Bond
Quontuz Boswell
Failure to Appear
1,000.00 Secured Bond
The following suspects are wanted on drug charges:
Operation Cold Front Wanted
Jonaysia Briscoe
Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine
Martez Payne
PWISD Marijuana x2
Sell Marijuana
Delivery Marijuana
PWISD Cocaine
Maintaining a Dwelling
Javon Coward
PWISD Marijuana
Jessica Lunkford
Possession of Heroin
Devonte James
PWISD Marijuana
Jameson Jenkins
Possession of Heroin
Keith Parker
Possession of Cocaine
Larry Cannon
PWISD Marijuana
Possession of Marijuana
Shai Montiel
Possession of Heroin