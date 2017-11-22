10 arrested, 9 wanted as part of “Operation Cold Front’ in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten people were arrested and nine others are wanted as part of the Kinston Police Department’s Operation Cold Front.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday by the Kinston Police Department in cooperation with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Probation and Parole.

The following suspects were arrested on the following charges:

Operation Cold Front Arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jessica Grady Jose Martinez Novatni Nicholson Samson Creech Skye Barnett Stephen Whaley Tabitha Button

Tabitha Button

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$300.00 Secured Bond

Jessica Grady

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Jose Martinez

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Stephen Whaley

Possession of Cocaine

$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Reginald Turner

PWISD Cocaine

Sell Cocaine

Delivery Cocaine

$30,000.00 Secured Bond

Novatni Nicholson

Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine

$10,000.00 Secured Bond

Samson Creech

Possession of Heroin

$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Sky Barnett

Possession of Heroin

$5,000.00 Secured Bond

Maraquise Clark

Probation Absconder

No Bond

Quontuz Boswell

Failure to Appear

1,000.00 Secured Bond

The following suspects are wanted on drug charges:

Operation Cold Front Wanted View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Devonte James Jameson Jenkins Jessica Lunkford Jonaysia Briscoe Keith Parker Larry Cannon Martez Payne Shai Montiel

Jonaysia Briscoe

Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine

Martez Payne

PWISD Marijuana x2

Sell Marijuana

Delivery Marijuana

PWISD Cocaine

Maintaining a Dwelling

Javon Coward

PWISD Marijuana

Jessica Lunkford

Possession of Heroin

Devonte James

PWISD Marijuana

Jameson Jenkins

Possession of Heroin

Keith Parker

Possession of Cocaine

Larry Cannon

PWISD Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Shai Montiel

Possession of Heroin