Winterville Fire Department offering tips to stay safe while holiday cooking

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local fire departments are trying to keep you and your family safe for Thanksgiving.

The Winterville Fire Department says it is the number one day of the year for cooking fires.

They are encouraging people to never take your eye off the stove top while cooking.

Keep children away from the stove, hot food and liquids.

Keep an eye on all electric cords and keep them neat.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working and watch your candles.

“About three times more fires occur during Thanksgiving than any other time of the year,” Assistant Chief Tony Smart says. “In 2016, there were more than 15-hundred fires that single day alone nationwide, so we try to encourage people to be really careful, make sure they attend to their cooking, make sure they are very attentive when it comes to small children in the kitchen.”

Officials say to keep a fire extinguisher or baking soda in the kitchen to put out any flames.