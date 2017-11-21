When to book your holiday flights

The holiday season can be stressful for everyone, especially those traveling long distances. Avoid added stress by booking airfare when it’s cheapest and keeping your holiday budget in check.

Use this guide to figure out the best time to book airfare for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Eve.

Thanksgiving

Date in 2017: Thursday, November 23

Good deal price: $270

When to buy: 65 to 55 days before departure

When prices skyrocket: 20 days before departure

Christmas

Date in 2017: Monday, December 25

Good deal price: $325

When to buy: 85 days before departure

When prices skyrocket: 20 days before departure

New Year’s Eve

Date in 2017: Sunday, December 31

Good deal price: $320

When to buy: 90 days before departure

When prices skyrocket: 14 days before departure