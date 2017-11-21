Water concerns continue to plague Kinston mobile home park

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Water issues have plagued the Jackson Heights Mobile Home Park in Kinston for nearly a month.

Residents said they no longer take water for granted since it’s been cut back on after weeks with it off.

During that time, they were forced to rely on porta potties and other resources.

Water since has been cut back on, but it’s still not considered safe to drink.

“We were under the impression that the water was fine until my wife called, and they told us don’t drink the water,” said Meedham Smalls, a resident.

The N.C. Division of Water Resources issued a water advisory that has yet to be lifted.

The agency said no bacteria has been found, but some reported a loss of pressure, which could represent the presence of bacteria.

The advisory is only a precaution, and the latest test results are not back yet.

Some residents are still concerned.

“It can make people sick, and I’m not concerned about me, but there are kids out here,” said Smalls.“There are people out here older than I am.”

The North Carolina Division of Water Resources came out Monday to test the water and those results should be in soon.

If the results are negative, the boil advisory will be lifted.

If they are positive, the advisory will remain and someone will come and check on it weekly.

