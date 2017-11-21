Washington kicks off holiday season with ‘Light Up the City’

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Light Up the City” event kicked off the holiday season in Washington.

Friends and family made their way downtown Tuesday night to celebrate the official lighting of the downtown Christmas lights.

There was hot chocolate, live music and the Turnage Theatre showed the movie “Home Alone.”

The event was started last year as an effort to bring the community together and to encourage people to shop local.

“Come on down and shop local,” said Debra Torrence, executive director of the Arts of Pamlico. “We have artwork in here, but there’s tons of galleries in town and other shops we would love for you to visit. And come back often and play in downtown Washington.”

Local shops are staying open later than usual for holiday shoppers to stock up on gifts.

The festivities continued through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

