Street parking recommendations released for downtown New Bern

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – A committee in New Bern has come up with recommendations to help with street parking issues downtown.

The recommendations released Tuesday include two-hour parking enforcement Monday through Friday from 8a.m. to 4p.m. That includes streets in the area of Broad St. and the Trent River. Holidays and 15-minute parking spaces are excluded from the plan.

The new parking regulations would be phased in over a 45-day period and enforced by the New Bern Police Department.

Parking violations would begin at $25 and increase to $50 if not paid within 30 days.

A public hearing on the parking recommendations will be held at City Hall on January 9, 2018 at 7p.m.