Silver alert issued for Ayden man

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons for 79-year-old Hubert Newell of Ayden, North Carolina.

Newell is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was reported missing in Pitt County and was last seen wearing a Redskins cap, beige jacket, and khaki pants.

Newell is a Caucasian male with brown/grey hair and hazel color eyes.

Anyone with information about Newell should call Detective J. Gates at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.